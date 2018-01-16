New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (above) announced a $1.25 million settlement with a health center that allegedly improperly billed Medicaid (Submitted)

The Robin Hood Foundation has published the latest edition of its Poverty Tracker, which outlines underemployment in New York City. “While few could argue with the idea that gainful employment helps prevent poverty and protects against its adverse consequences, we argue in this brief that simply holding a job is not enough,” reads the report. Here are a few takeaways:

Three out of four people who are underemployed but working part-time make less than $15 per hour, while only one-fifth of fully employed people had that same pay rate.

About 13 percent of fully employed people making more than $15 an hour face severe material hardship, in contrast to one-quarter of fully-employed, low-wage earners who do.

Underemployment affects more than half of workers who are between ages 18 and 29, were born outside the U.S., are Hispanic or black, or are single parents.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced on Jan. 12 a settlement with the Whitney M. Young Health Center. The case resulted from allegations of improper billing to Medicaid by the center’s Methadone Maintenance Treatment Program, according to a press release. The center will repay $1.25 million to Medicaid and have an independent monitor in place to ensure that treatment plans are properly created and maintained.

The New York City Department of Homeless Services is looking to procure some help from the Verbal Judo Training Institute, according to a notice in the City Record. The prospective contract would provide supervisors and regular employees with training in tactical communications, and dealing with hostile and potentially dangerous situations.