Nonprofit leaders joined New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña on Jan. 19 when she announced an expansion in dual language programs at city schools. (File photo)

Two nonprofit leaders were ready to praise a move yesterday by New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, who announced an expansion in dual language prekindergarten programs offered at 33 schools across the city – more than twice the current number. There was Steven Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who said: “In these difficult times for immigrant families, bilingual programs send a powerful message that families' home language is a valuable asset.” Kim Sweet, executive director of Advocates for Children of New York, added: “Research shows that participating in high-quality pre-K programs is particularly beneficial for Dual Language Learners and that Dual Language Learners benefit from these programs most when they receive instruction in both their first language and English.”

A new report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer calls for the end of commercial bail bonds, and that has made nonprofit leaders happy – not least among them is Brandon Holmes of the #CloseRikers campaign. He said in a statement: “As with all forms of bail, this predatory mechanism disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color, ravaging the families and neighborhoods who our justice system should most adamantly defend and protect.”

Here’s a few takeaways from the comptroller’s report:

About 33,000 people in fiscal year 2017 were admitted to city jails because they could not make bail at their first court appearance.

The city spends about $10 million each year incarcerating people who eventually make bail.

Friends and family last year posted more than 12,300 private bonds – totaling $268 million.

The number of posted private bonds have increased by 12 percent in the last two years despite decreases in arrests and crime.

Autism Speaks has some new help in its efforts to assist families dealing with special needs children. The New York City-based nonprofit was among the organizations who got a piece of $16.9 million in grants from the SunTrust Foundation. That amounted to $540,000 for Autism Speaks this time around, following a $200,000 grant in 2015. The money will help the organization introduce an app that will help families plan for the long-term financial needs of their children. The grant will also fund financial planning workshops and add a member to its specially-trained Autism Response Team, according to a press release.