Activists urged Senate Democrats on Jan. 22 to hold firm during the government shutdown that ended later that day. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

More than a dozen nonprofits – including Make the Road New York, New York Communities for Change, Indivisible Nation BK, CREDO, Communities United for Police Reform and the Hispanic Federation – gathered outside Federal Plaza in Manhattan on Monday to denounce the federal government shutdown. Several of the groups urged Congress to approve protections for the nearly 1 million DACA recipients as well as renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Some of the groups also urged congressional Democrats to hold fast on these issues, but hours later senators announced that a deal had been made to end the impasse without passage of DACA protections. Activists plan to express their disapproval of the deal today outside the house of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader who cut a deal to reopen the federal government.

Charles King, the CEO of Housing Works, reportedly earned a standing ovation during an event in Albany where participants urged the state to take action to end the AIDS epidemic by 2020, among other calls for action. The event features a range of speakers including advocates and elected officials such as state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried.

Children’s Community Services in Jamaica, Queens, has received an $18.6 million contract with the New York City Department of Homeless Services. The contract will fund the operation of a stand alone transitional residence for families at 652 Park Ave. in Brooklyn, according to the City Record.

Catholic Charities of New York was among the organizations that mobilized donations for the victims of a Bronx fire that killed 13 people last month, according to a press release. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church announced the donations at a press event on Jan. 22.