Activists increased pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo through a "nonprofit bake sale" in Albany yesterday. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The hashtags #NoCakeforCuomo spread across Twitter yesterday as human services nonprofits held a “Nonprofit Bake Sale” in Albany. The event featured half-baked cookies, empty milk cartons and dilapidated gingerbread houses deployed to highlight “half-baked” state support – all part of the Strong Nonprofits for a Better New York campaign.

The Partnership for After School Education announced the winners of its annual PACEsetters awards. Mariam Aryai-Rivera of Art Start; Dina Brown of BronxWorks; Matthew Gonzalez of DREAM; Edwin Scott of Phipps Neighborhoods; and Alicia Skovera of The Fresh Air Fund will receive their awards at a benefit event on Feb. 27.

The 170-year-old Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie is promising an open bar and Broadway tunes at a benefit event on April 13. The sixth annual Open Your Heart Cocktail Concert will raise money to benefit abused and neglected children in the Hudson River Region, according to a press release.