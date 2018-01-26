Matt Pisani, founder of the nonprofit Clean Slate Living, rang the NASDAQ opening bell on Jan. 25. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media with photos by Kelsey Ayres/Nasdaq)

Clean Slate Living founder Matt Pisani made some noise at the Nasdaq opening bell yesterday. The Long Island-based nonprofit offers inspirational speaking in conjunction with other nonprofit organizations to combat social problems such as teen suicide. By coincidence, Clean Slate Living and the Nasdaq also share the slogan “Rewrite Tomorrow.”

Bottomless Closet announced yesterday the appointment of Anne Blackman as the new chair of its board of directors. Blackman – who has served since 2014 on the board of the nonprofit that helps disadvantaged women enter the workforce – will essentially swap spots with outgoing chair Christine Chang, who will remain on the board.

The Osborne Association landed a $590,306.30 contract with New York City’s Young Adult Justice Program, according to the City Record.

Nike and Laureus USA have announced a new initiative to help underserved New York City youth through sports. Eight organizations will receive grants as part of the program: Figure Skating in Harlem, Harlem Lacrosse, Harold Hunter Foundation, I Challenge Myself, New Heights Youth, Power Play NYC, South Bronx United and Urban Dove.