Nonprofit leaders praised a Jan. 2 announcement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that the city would close the first of nine jails on Rikers Island this summer. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the first jail closure on Rikers Island in a press release that featured several nonprofit leaders. The city Department of Correction plans to close the George Motchan Detention Center, which currently houses about 600 male inmates. While eight other facilities remain on the island, nonprofit leaders praised the development. JoAnne Page, president and CEO of the Fortune Society, said the move could make it easier to cut recidivism. Nicholas Turner, president of the Vera Institute of Justice urged the mayor “to lean into this massively” in 2018, and Elizabeth Gaynes, president and CEO of the Osborne Association, said, “Any day you can close a jail is a good day.”

Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore appeared on the latest episode of activist DeRay Mckesson’s “Pod Save The People” podcast. Moore discussed why his nonprofit plans to hire its first chief policy officer, what closing Rikers has to do with poverty and how working with local communities furthers the organization’s mission.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan counties has four awards to give out to people and organizations that contribute to human services in the area. The four winners of the 2018 Caritas Award are Sacred Heart Outreach Ministries, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Cornerstone Family Healthcare President Linda Muller and iHeartMedia of the Hudson Valley. They will receive their awards on March 22 at the 12th annual Celebration of Charity dinner in New Windsor.