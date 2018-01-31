(Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Long Island Community Foundation has awarded a grant to CN Guidance & Counseling Services. The nonprofit will use the $25,000 in funding to support outpatient mental health and addiction services in a bid to curb the opioid epidemic in Nassau and Suffolk counties – an area where CN Guidance is the only federally-recognized, state-appointed Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Cardinal McCloskey Community Services in Westchester County has received a $771,538 grant through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and the Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program. These funds will help support ongoing programming such as foster care services, preschool education and support for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded $770,000 in grants to 60 organizations throughout New York City. The grants, which vary in amount from $5,000 to $20,000, support day-to-day operations and art exhibitions for social justice-minded organizations, according to a press release.



Out of a pool of more than 1,000 nominations from around the world, Community Voices Heard’s executive director, Afua Atta-Mensah, was selected as one of 11 recipients of the Open Society Foundations’ New Executives Fund grant. NEF supports newly appointed executive directors who show promise in fields related to the foundation’s mission. CVH is a New York-based member-led multiracial social, economic and racial justice organization.