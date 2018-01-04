Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

SCO Family of Services, a human services nonprofit in New York City and on Long Island, announced on Jan. 3 the appointment of a new executive director. Keith Little will oversee the organization’s portfolio, which includes early childhood, family support and homeless services. Little joined SCO last September and succeeds Douglas O’Dell, who worked at the organization for 27 years.

A Jan. 11 webinar will address how the new federal tax code affects charitable nonprofits. The event will address operational changes organizations might need to make right away, as well as the effect of state or local policy changes. More information can be found here on the website of the National Council of Nonprofits, which will put on the event in partnership with the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is looking for organizations interested in grants. Three RFPs recently went up, all of them due on either Feb. 20 or 21. This one involves 38 grants and the SAMHSA Treatment Drug Courts. Organizations interested in preventing suicide on college campus can go here. Groups that battle substance abuse through screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment should take a look here.

Long Island Community Foundation announced $560,000 in grants last month to 24 organizations. The list of recipients was long, but here are a few that stuck out among the crowd: