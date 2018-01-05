Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

United Way of Metropolitan Nashville has lured Brian Hasset, who leads its office in Albany, New York, down south, according to the Jackson Observer. He was unanimously selected by the nonprofit’s board this week to be its new president and CEO. Hasset succeeds Eric Dewey who died last year from heart complications.

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement scored a $1.85 million contract with New York City. A post in the City Record states that the nonprofit will provide non-emergency scatter site housing and supportive services for people living with HIV/AIDS. The organization has come under scrutiny before regarding its performance.

The Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies is hosting a live Twitter chat on Monday, Jan. 8 to discuss poverty. CEO Jennifer Jones Austin will participate in the discussion which begins at 1 p.m.

The winter 2017 newsletter from BDO is out. One section discusses how nonprofits can better protect their data through a five-step process aimed at implementing a data privacy program: