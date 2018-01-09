Roy Castro, CEO of DM Ice Cream Corporation, was named to STRIVE International's Board of Directors. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The East Harlem-based STRIVE International, a workforce development nonprofit, announced the appointment of Roy Castro to its board of directors Monday. Castro is the CEO of DM Ice Cream Corporation – New York City’s largest ice cream distributor – and graduated from STRIVE himself after a stint in federal prison. He secured a job cleaning out freezers and gradually worked his way up to buying his current company in 2013. STRIVE serves people in 20 U.S. cities.

The incarceration rates of LGBT minority men, women and youth will be discussed at an upcoming forum sponsored by the Vera Institute of Justice. Newly available data shows a high rates of incarceration, mistreatment, harsh punishment and sexual victimization of these groups, according to a press release. The forum will occur at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the Vera Institute of Justice on the 12 floor of 233 Broadway in Manhattan. Registration is here, but the event will be livestreamed as well.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services plans to announce today “a significant expansion of services” for families dealing with domestic violence, according to a press release. The announcement, planned for 2 p.m. at ACS’s Manhattan headquarters (150 Williams St., 19th floor) will include details on a new protocol that expand the involvement of retired NYPD detectives to cases where there are particular risks of domestic violence.