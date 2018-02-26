Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer stopped by the Harlem Gymnastics Invitational, which was held on Feb. 23-25. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

More than 1,000 people attended the Chinese-American Planning Council’s annual Lunar New Year gala on Feb. 22. The event raised over $400,000 to support its work among Chinese-American, immigrant and low-income communities, according to a press release. New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson received the organization’s Civic Leadership Award. Recognitions were also given to Tai and Tong Wang, founders of WAC Lighting and The Glow Foundation; the Chinese-American Planning Council’s own Queens Nan Shan Senior Center, and Asian Family Services. Executive Director Wayne Ho recently told NYN Media how the 53-year-old organization has changed with the times in a recent Insights podcast.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer crashed the latest event at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which hosted the Harlem Gymnastics Invitational Feb. 23-25. Brewer posed for photos with participants at the event, which brought together more than 800 gymnasts, including 100 from Harlem, a community that has benefitted from the nonprofit work of Hilliard, who first gained fame as the first African-American female to make a U.S. gymnastics team.

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services is getting $6.17 million from the New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration. The funds will be used for Homebase Homelessness Services, according to the Feb. 26 City Record.