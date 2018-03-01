Filmmakter Ava DuVernay will be honored by the Ms. Foundation at a May event in New York City. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Hunter College is seeking nominations for two $10,000 awards going to one individual and one nonprofit that demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in urban health. Nominations for the eighth annual Joan H. Tisch Community Health Prize are due by April 5 and can be submitted here. Nomination guidelines are here.

The Ms. Foundation for Women will recognize three nonprofit leaders on May 3. Shannan Reaze of Atlanta Jobs with Justice, Monica Simpson of SisterSong, and Joanne Smith of Girls for Gender Equity will be honored at the event as 2018 “Women of Vision.” Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker Ava Duvernay and former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth will also be recognized at the event, according to a press release. More information on the 30th Annual Gloria Awards can be found here.

Reserve Elder Services, a Manhattan-based nonprofit, won a $6.9 million contract with the New York City Department for the Aging to fund a civic engagement program, according to the City Record. Brooklyn-based CAMBA meanwhile got a $527,000 contract from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development for a “family self sufficiency program for provision.”