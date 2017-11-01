JASA, which serves 43,000 older adults in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, has received a grant of $100,000 from The New York Community Trust for a leadership and advocacy training program for older adults living in Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities across the city. The program will give seniors the tools they need to identify and address community concerns. With the New York Community Trust grant, JASA will identify concerns within the community, provide support to older adult leaders who reside there, and identify emerging leaders.

On Oct. 26 and 27, Community Healthcare Network hosted its 7th annual Transgender Health Conference, in collaboration with New York City community health plan Amida Care, the New York State Department of Health, and The New School, where the conference was held. The conference focused on redefining transgender health as being deeply connected to socioeconomic issues and covered a range of clinical and social topics including access to health insurance, legal issues faced by transgender communities, health care for gender non-conforming individuals, and preparation for gender- affirming surgeries. The conference’s second day, organized by Amida Care, concentrated on information for licensed clinicians. Amida Care is New York’s largest Medicaid special needs health plan for people living with chronic conditions such as HIV and provider of high-quality comprehensive health care to its significant population of transgender plan members, representing 7% of its total membership.

GRANTS AND FUNDING

Westchester Community Foundation has announced grant awards totaling $677,000 to address a broad range of needs in the county. The Foundation confirmed its commitment to building a strong economy in Westchester through a system that matches employer needs with a skilled workforce. It has commissioned a comprehensive report from JobFirstNYC on the opportunities for out-of-work young adults in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, and New Rochelle. It has renewed its commitments to the White Plains Education and Training Center so that it can continue to build employer partnerships in the medical, technology and culinary sectors, and to Westhab, to provide post-employment support to graduates of a workforce readiness program.