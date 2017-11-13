New York City Mission Society Thanksgiving Dinner

* Special Citizens, a New York City-based autism advocacy nonprofit, announced the appointment of Alex DiMaio to Vice President, Health and Quality Services. He will be overseeing all clinical and quality assurance services and supports for the organization. Since joining Special Citizens, Alex has offered an incredible amount of value into the development of policy and organizational development as well as helping to shape the manner in which Special Citizens conducts its internal auditing process on all programs, which has lent itself to successful annual audits with OPWDD.

* Striving to help its program participants and community members start the holiday season with a hot meal, the New York City Mission Society will serve 300 individuals at its 14th Annual Thanksgiving Harvest Community Dinner at Minisink Townhouse on Thursday, Nov. 16. The organization provides services to more than 10,000 individuals and families annually in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. This event has been underwritten by Jay Moorhead and Jean Shafiroff. New York City Mission Society alumni and staff will be joined by board members, community members, and volunteers. Last year, the event drew several hundred program participants, families, and community members.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest in partnership with Human Services Council of New York and the support of many other nonprofit capacity builders hosted an immigration enforcement preparedness training for 65 nonprofits based on a special guidance that NYLPI released over the summer. The panel of experts led a rich discussion and included Emily Goldberg and Geoffrey Chepiga from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Laura Abel from Lawyers Alliance for New York, Natalia Aristizabal from Make the Road New York, Paige Austin from New York Civil Liberties Union, Den Quinsay from WOMANKIND (formerly New York Asian Women's Center), and Chloe Wasserman from Brooklyn Public Library.