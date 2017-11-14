St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation

* Goddard Riverside Community Center honored David Cully, president of Baker & Taylor, at its Annual Book Fair Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark was also recognized for her philanthropy, and Becoming Ms. Burton by Susan Burton and Cari Lynn [The New Press] was announced as the inaugural winner of the Goddard Riverside Stephan Russo Book Prize for Social Justice. Baker & Taylor, a Follett Company, is a leading distributor of digital content and entertainment products in more than 120 countries and a longtime supporter of Goddard Riverside. The Book Fair Gala leads into the annual Book Fair, which will take place Nov. 18-19 at Goddard Riverside’s headquarters at 593 Columbus Avenue.

* Unique People Services held its 26th Anniversary Gala - A Celebration of Unique People at the Marina del Rey Caterers on Long Island Sound. During the evening the organization celebrated 26 years of accomplishments and begin a new chapter in the history of the organization, as they launch their first affordable supportive housing complex- Lynn’s Place, stated to be opened in spring 2018. WABC News reporter AJ Ross hosted the celebration and an opening performance by entertainment phenomenon, We’ McDonald, season 11 finalist on NBC TV’s the Voice created an unforgettable evening as more than 250 friends of UPS gathered to help raise funds in support of their mission.

* The St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation hosted its annual fall fundraiser, “Bella Notte,” on Nov. 9 featuring guest chefs Raffaele Ronca and Sandra Lee. Our most successful event to date for the benefit of the children served by the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center, the John A. Coleman School and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, “Bella Notte” was attended by nearly 300 guests. Inspired by the legacy of St. Elizabeth Seton, the St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation provides philanthropic support to enhance the medical, therapeutic, rehabilitative and special educational goals of medically complex children served by the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center, John A. Coleman School and Children’s Rehabilitation Center.