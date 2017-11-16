* Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic held its annual Empower Gala and raised more than $450,000 for its health care services, education and training programs, and advocacy efforts. Nearly 300 guests joined together to bid on silent auction items ranging from Hamilton tickets, to jewelry, to Giants and Rangers tickets, to culinary and spa experiences. Guests also donated during the Live Pledge Moment led by Adam Lipson and Empower Gala co-chairs Denise Lipson and Susan Chatzky. Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic is one of 56 Planned Parenthood affiliates and operates 10 health centers in Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland counties.

* Top executives and leaders from the real estate, financial, construction and development industries in the metropolitan New York area gathered at Guastavino's, New York City on Monday, Nov. 6 to honor Steve Chen, COO of Crystal Window & Door Systems. The signature event celebrated St. Mary's Kid's dedication to offering high-quality healthcare to children with special needs and medically complex conditions. With the support of our Honoree, sponsors, guests and staff, we raised over $630,000, which will play a substantial role in helping our children and their families achieve a better quality of life.

* The Child Care Council of Westchester announced that Carmelina Myers - Director of Educational Programs at The Country Childrens Center in Katonah - is the 2017 recipient of the Council’s Cathryn A. Riley Leadership Fund Scholarship and was accepted into the Leadership Westchester Class of 2018 which kicked off October. LW is a program of Volunteer New York!, featuring a rigorous nine-month curriculum designed to sharpen leadership skills and give participants an in-depth understanding of how non-profits work. The Cathryn Riley Leadership Fund Scholarship is named for a program coordinator at the Child Care Council who died in a tragic car accident at the age of 45.