Catholic Charities of New York Thanksgiving Dinner

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the New York City Housing Development Corporation, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Corporation for Supportive Housing, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and TD Bank joined Project Renewal at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on Bedford Green House in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx. The $58.8 million, 118-unit development will provide supportive and affordable housing for more than 160 residents, including families, singles, and seniors. The project will feature a number of unique and innovative elements including a rooftop aquaponics greenhouse, a living green façade, a community playground, and custom artwork from the Bronx community.





Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, the head of Catholic Charities of New York, joined Bowery Residents Committee and presided over a lunch of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and other holiday treats for the residents of the Holy Rosary stabilization bed program to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. Monsignor Sullivan issued a call to all New Yorkers to reach out to their neighbors and those in need this holiday season. Holy Rosary is a former convent belonging to the Archdiocese of New York that now provides New Yorkers experiencing homelessness with the services and supports needed to stabilize their lives—one of four dozen houses of worship across the city that open their doors to homeless New Yorkers as part of their faith-based mission to assist those less fortunate.





United Hospital Fund announced that Robert S. Galvin, MD, chief executive officer of Equity Healthcare, a subsidiary of Blackstone, where he is an operating partner, has been elected to its board of directors. Dr. Galvin is a nationally recognized leader in market-based health policy and financing, quality measurement, and payment reform. Equity Healthcare oversees the management of health care for firms owned by private equity companies, and currently encompasses 50 companies with health care spending of $2 billion annually. Prior to joining Blackstone, Dr. Galvin served as executive director of health services and chief medical officer of General Electric for 15 years. Before GE, Dr. Galvin practiced as a general internist in the Boston area.