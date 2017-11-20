Despite unemployment dropping and wages rising, hunger rates are still far higher than before the start of the recession, according to a new report by Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. While hunger in New York City and state dropped significantly over the last six years, the number of city and states residents unable to afford an adequate supply of food is still greater than a decade ago.

Citywide, the number of New Yorkers struggling against hunger dropped by 15 percent over the past six years, but was still 15 percent higher than a decade ago. In 2014-2016, 1.2 million New Yorkers (one in seven of the city’s population) lived in food insecure homes, compared to 1.4 million in 2011-2013 and 1.0 million in 2004-2006. One out of every thirteen adults in Manhattan was working but food insecure in the years 2014-2016. Fully 67,856 adults in the city lived in households that couldn’t afford enough food. These are slight reductions from last year, likely because of the increase in the minimum wage in the city. Hunger Free America just released a companion report that demonstrates that states that hiked their own minimum wages were less likely to have workers struggling against hunger.