* The Courtroom Advocates Project (CAP) a unique, collaborative program housed at Sanctuary for Families, marked its 20th anniversary on November 16 at a celebration hosted by Proskauer Rose LLP at their Times Square office. CAP enables law school students and law firm associates to advocate for domestic violence victims seeking orders of protection in Family Court. The students work under the direction of attorneys from Sanctuary for Families’ Legal Center and the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG). When cases become contested, associates assume representation of the client under the close supervision of a senior staff attorney. Currently 12 law schools and 44 law firms participate. Honored that evening for their work as leading voices in the fight against gender violence and inequality were Jennifer Friedman, CAP Founder and now the Legal Director of My Sisters’ Place; Hon. Betty Weinberg Ellerin, Senior Counsel, Alston & Bird and former Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York (First Department); and the law firm of Fried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, represented by Janice Mac Avoy, partner, and Peter Cobb, former managing partner.

* NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, is partnering with the Food Bank Association of New York State and food pantries across the state to help consumers learn about quality, affordable health insurance. Certified enrollment assistors will be on-site at more than 100 food pantry events throughout November and December to answer questions, make appointments, and conduct health plan enrollments. Many of the Marketplace enrollment events will occur in targeted areas of New York State during busy holiday assistance distribution days when consumers register or pick up holiday meals. In addition, NY State of Health materials will be included in free meal totes to let people know how they can get help enrolling in a health plan. To find a NY State of Health event at a food pantry in your community click here.