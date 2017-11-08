(Northside Center for Child Development)

Northside Center for Child Development broke ground on construction of its new headquarters at Lexington Gardens II in East Harlem on Friday, Nov. 3. The new headquarters will build on Northside’s history of providing early childhood education, behavioral health, and enrichment services to low-income New York City children and their families, as it has from its current home in Harlem for over 70 years. The new two-story headquarters, scheduled for completion by 2020, is 27,000 square feet and will host Northside’s administrative offices, main mental health clinic, and special education school. The move will enable Northside to expand and more effectively serve its growing population of over 4,000 children and families across the city.

The Workmen’s Circle will honor its historic partnership with the American Federation of Teachers and its President, Randi Weingarten, at its Annual Winter Benefit on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Workmen’s Circle and the AFT have shared a mandate to support fair labor practices dating back to the early 1920s. Historically, they have had leaders in common, including Hyman Weintraub, Israel Kugler, and Albert Shanker. When the AFT fought a bitter campaign to unionize St. John’s University in New York City in 1966, the Workmen’s Circle contributed significant financial support. Ms. Weingarten has continued the close and productive relationship.

United Hospital Fund is announced the transfer of its website NORC Blueprint: A Guide to Community Action to the New York State Office for the Aging, effective immediately. Designed in 2008 to spur the development of supportive services programs in naturally occurring retirement communities, the website provides information for community groups and organizations on how best to develop, plan, manage, implement, and sustain programs to improve the health of older adults and encourage healthy aging. The Health Indicators section of the website provides tools so that clients’ risks and needs can be systematically assessed and interventions can be strategically developed and their impact tracked.