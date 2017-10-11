Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation

Disability Rights Advocates is moving and doubling the size of its office space in Midtown. DRA also plans to increase the number of attorneys over the next year. DRA is the leading national nonprofit disability rights legal center. Founded in 1993, with offices in the birthplace of the disability rights movement, Berkeley, CA, and New York City, its mission is to advance equal rights and opportunity for people with all types of disabilities nationwide. In New York, DRA has secured settlements ensuring that polling sites can be entered by people with mobility disabilities, that LinkNYC portals are useable by the blind, that the yellow taxi fleet provides 50 percent accessible cabs by 2020, and that the City’s disaster preparedness plans account for the needs of a broad spectrum of disabilities, including provisions for accessible shelters and high rise evacuation plans.

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides free and low-cost quality gymnastics for inner-city youth, hosted their 5th Annual Gala Celebration in New York City. The event honored Billie Jean King, Social Justice Pioneer, Founder of the Women’s Sports Foundation and former World No. 1 professional tennis player with the Spirit of Sport Award and David O’Brien, Partner and Americas Leader of Brand Marketing and Communications, EY with the Corporate Award, for their commitment to women in sports. The event also honored Wendy Hilliard, Founder of the WHGF Hall of Fame rhythmic gymnast and the first African-American to represent the U.S. in international competition.

Animal Care Centers of NYC celebrated its 1,000th community pet vaccination in 2017 during a recent wellness clinic. As part of an ongoing effort to address pet surrender, ACC established its first Community Pets Program in 2015 as a resource to help Bronx families keep their pets safe, healthy and out of the shelter. ACC holds clinics throughout the Bronx that provide free vaccinations against rabies, DA2PP, Bordetella, canine influenza and FVRCP for pets, as well as microchips and spay/neuter surgery referrals. For some clients, ACC’s wellness clinics are the only time their animal has seen a veterinarian. Hosting these clinics also gives the organization the opportunity to learn more about other concerns pet owners may have and connect them with resources available from ACC’s Community Pets program.