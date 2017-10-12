ACLD Foundation Golf Outing (L-R) Robert Ciatto with Michael Crisci

On Thursday, Oct. 26th, America Needs You will host its signature annual event to celebrate the achievements of ANY Fellows - ambitious, low-income, first-generation college students - and the network of volunteers, advocates and donors who make their success possible. The event will be held at New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel from 6:30 pm-10 pm. This year, ANY will honor Soledad O’Brien, broadcast journalist and CEO of Starfish Media Group and Tim Murphy, General Counsel and Chief Franchise Officer at Mastercard for their commitment to education, service and philanthropy. Several ANY Fellows will share their stories and recognize the individuals who helped them achieve their career goals. Linsey Davis, ABC News correspondent will serve as the evening’s emcee.

The Nevada Department of Education has selected NYC Leadership Academy to develop and support a new statewide school leadership network of principals from the lowest performing schools in the state. Over the next two years, the Leadership Academy will facilitate a community of about 150 educational leaders from across the state and design and deliver training programs for network members. The leaders in the network will learn how to better support and coach their teachers; to conduct productive learning walks that empower them to identify instructional challenges in classrooms and address them in ways that improve teaching; and to lead strong school-based leadership teams.

More than 225 people recently gathered at Glen Head Country Club in Glen Head, NY for the Annual ACLD Foundation Golf Outing, raising more than $164,000 to benefit Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc., headquartered in Bethpage, NY. The ACLD Foundation recognized Michael Crisci of West Islip, owner of L&M Painting in West Islip, as its 2017 Golf Outing Honoree for his support of and contributions made to ACLD. Since Crisci and his team at L&M became involved with ACLD three years ago, they have renovated many of ACLD’s community residences and refurbished the Hauppauge Health Center and administrative buildings on ACLD’s Bethpage campus.