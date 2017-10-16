Darryl McDaniels performed at the NAMI-NYC Metro annual “Seeds of Hope” gala on Oct. 11 Photo courtesy Michael Dominic

Wednesday night was an evening of awareness and a celebration of those who tirelessly fight discrimination against mental illness, as Darryl “DMC” McDaniels—founder of Run DMC and mental health advocate—was honored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City with their “Mental Health Advocate of the Year” award during the organization’s annual “Seeds of Hope” gala in New York City. PIX11’s Andy Adler served as host and emcee of the evening. With hundreds in attendance, the annual event raised funds for the many programs of NAMI-NYC Metro including its four multi-week education courses, peer-to-peer support groups, and public education events that help thousands of New York City residents each year.

Community Healthcare Network will host its 7th annual Transgender Health Conference, in collaboration with The New School, New York City community health plan Amida Care, and the New York State Department of Health, on Oct. 26 and 27 at The New School. Bamby Salcedo, the event’s keynote speaker, is an award-winning advocate for the Trans Latina community. She is the founder of the Los Angeles-based TransLatina Coalition, and, in 2014, released the documentary Transvisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story. Her keynote will focus on the TransLatina experience in the United States, and the issues affecting people of trans experience.

GRANTS AND FUNDING

The Kelly for Kids Foundation was established in 1987 by former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly to support organizations that assist children in the western New York region. Since its inception, the foundation has raised nearly $5 million dollars. Through its Community Grants program, the foundation is inviting applications from health and social service organizations that serve the region's disabled and/or economically disadvantaged youth. Grants will be awarded to support innovative programs that directly assist children in need and/or provide equipment and physical improvements for organizations dedicated to programs for disadvantaged children and teens. Click here for more information.