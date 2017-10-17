Susan Murray-Tetz, Fr. George Hafemann, and Bernadette Delaney Recognized for Excellence in Support of the Catholic Charities Mission

New York nonprofit Human First presented its 16th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Engineers Country Club in Roslyn, New York. All proceeds raised will help to enhance the agency’s programs and services dedicated to empowering developmentally disabled individuals to reach their goals and thrive in their communities. WABC-7 News Correspondent Kristin Thorne and Schneps Communications CEO Vicki Schneps emceed the gala, which featured an awards ceremony honoring community and business leaders who are committed to making a difference for individuals in need. Human First’s 2017 honorees are: Assemblymember David Weprin (Leadership Award recipient); Ron Gold, President and CEO, Marketing Works (Business Leadership Award recipient); Donna Limiti, Director of Region 4, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Human First’s Excellence Award recipient; and Deer Park Home Depot Manager Donna Delia (Community Leadership Award recipient).

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the 17th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge that benefitted Saratoga Bridges. Held in the Saratoga Spa State Park, over 1,300 runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers packed the Columbia Pavilion, raising over $18,000 NET for Saratoga Bridges’ programs and services. The 5 & 10K races resulted in the overall Male & Female 5K winners – Chase Baker from Saratoga Springs and Elizabeth Predmore from Ballston Lake and the overall Male & Female 10K winners – Thijs Kolet from Saratoga Springs and Leigh Parker from Glenmont.

Dr. Dean Scher, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan, announced that three members of the Catholic Charities family were recognized for meritorious service in support of the agency’s mission to provide help and create hope. Susan Murray-Tetz, long-time member of Catholic Charities board of directors and immediate past chair, was presented with the John J. Phelan Jr. Meritorious Trustee award in recognition of her outstanding work as a director. Fr. George Hafemann, pastor at St. John’s Church in Goshen and a Catholic Charities board member, received the Faithful Servant Award in recognition of consistent dedication by clergy to the charitable and social mission of Catholic Charities and the Archdiocese of New York. Bernadette Delaney, Systems Support Supervisor and a 17-year employee of Catholic Charities of Orange and Sullivan, received the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of her outstanding work as an employee.