EIHAB Human Services Holds First Annual Casino Night

More than 150 guests attended EIHAB Human Services’ Casino Night fundraiser at Chateau Briand in Carle Place, New York on Sept. 27. Proceeds from the successful event will help to support the nonprofit’s programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Among this year’s sponsors and contributors were Trooper Foods, Lamb Financial group, El Samra Construction, Unique People Services, A&C Pest Management, Sterling Bank, Community Care RX, BDO, Mass Mutual, MHH Clinical Services and TD Bank. During the festivities, EIHAB honored Lamb Financial Group CEO Joshua Lamberg for his longtime support of the agency, as well as EIHAB’s Assistant Director of Residential Services, Khalida Elshabasy for her outstanding commitment to high quality care.





Brooklyn Community Foundation announced the return of its #BrooklynGives on Giving Tuesday campaign, which aims to drive awareness and donations to a diverse cohort of 20 local nonprofits. The Foundation will match up to $100,000 in donations to the 20 participating organizations on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. Giving Tuesday is the global day of giving celebrated each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to improve their local communities. In 2016, its inaugural year, the #BrooklynGives campaign raised nearly $275,000 from more than 900 donors and businesses. Brooklynites are encouraged to mark their calendars once again for the 24-hour boroughwide giving day on Nov. 28. The 20 organizations selected as beneficiaries of the #BrooklynGives campaign are the finalists for Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Spark Prize, the only award of its kind to honor Brooklyn’s leading nonprofit changemakers.

As families across the nation shift their attention back to school, two nonprofits have teamed up to improve the education experience for New York’s children in foster care and their families. Advocates for Children of New York, an agency that works to ensure high-quality education for students who face barriers to academic success, and SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of social services to children, adults, and families in under-resourced communities, announced the launch of a Parent Toolkit, an easy to use guide that provides recommendations and resources to enhance parent involvement in their child’s education while in foster care. The Toolkit helps parents navigate the education system while embracing the important role they play in their children’s academic success and achievements.