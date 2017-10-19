Anna Wintour at AFTD’s Hope Rising Benefit (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

The NYS Disability Rights Hall of Fame was created to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities whose lifelong work has substantially taken place in New York State. For the first time, NYSILC will induct up to 5 peers who have made a positive impact on people with disabilities throughout the state, country, and/or internationally. Find out more here.





Last Thursday night, AFTD’s Hope Rising Benefit drew more than 425 people who gathered seeking to bring an end to frontotemporal degeneration, the most prevalent cause of dementia for people under 60. Held at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, the event marked the passing of Si Newhouse. AFTD’s CEO Susan L-J Dickinson announced that the organization had received a major gift in Si’s honor: The David Geffen Foundationhas now established the David Geffen Fund at AFTD. Contributions to this Fund will provide a total of $20 million over the next ten years to sustain and deepen AFTD’s work to end FTD.

Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank will receive the 2017 “Long Island Community Foundation Nonprofit Impact Award” from the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Long Island Chapter. The award is presented to a nonprofit that helps improve the quality of life on Long Island by addressing critical community needs through innovative programs that employ interdisciplinary or collaborative approaches. Long Island Cares distributes more than seven million pounds of nutritious food annually and supports its average member agency with 50.3 percent of the food they distribute.