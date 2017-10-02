* Community residents, elected officials, homeless people, housing advocates, and other stakeholders led a walking tour of East Harlem - complete with a marching-band - to highlight privately- and publicly-owned vacant buildings and lots that could be developed as permanently affordable housing, according to Picture the Homeless. Advocates and politicians in attendance are fighting for passage of the Housing Not Warehousing Act, an omnibus bill currently before the City Council that would empower the city to finally quantify vacant buildings and lots throughout the five boroughs, and to identify solutions.

* The 18th Annual Run for Knowledge is Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 5PM. The Run for Knowledge is the annual fall fundraiser, fun run and family festival benefiting youth enrichment programs at Battery Park City’s local public schools PS/IS 276, PS 89 and IS 289. Registered fun run participants are requested to gather at 5:00 PM on the Battery Park City esplanade at Wagner Park for a 5:30 pm race start time. The one-mile fun run course follows the esplanade North along the Hudson River ending at the Gazebo in Rockefeller Park. Following the race, participants will be directed to the PS 89/IS 289 schoolyard for the Run for Knowledge family festival from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Those interested in participating in the fun run, please contact R4K@bpcschool.org.

CAREER MOVES:

The New Jewish Home announced that Jeffrey I. Farber, MD, MBA, will become the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the wide-ranging not-for-profit geriatric health and rehabilitation system. A specialist in geriatric medicine with extensive management experience, Dr. Farber will assume his new position on Dec. 18. Farber comes to Jewish Home from the Mount Sinai Health System, where he is Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Population Health, leading the quality, utilization, clinical integration, physician engagement, care management, and practice transformation efforts to drive performance in the System’s broad portfolio of value-based contracts. Farber is also Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Care, LLC, the system’s Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization, which has more than 42,000 aligned Medicare beneficiaries. Farber will succeed Audrey Weiner, DSW, who will remain President of Jewish Home’s Fund for the Aged Foundation focusing exclusively on Jewish Home’s Manhattan Master Plan, including the construction of The Living Center of Manhattan.