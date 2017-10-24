IIE president Allan Goodman, Vartan Gregorian, Alyson Grunder, Senior Bureau Official at the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and Scott Powell. (Photo: Ann Billingsley)

At the Institute of International Education's Gala on October 16 at The Pierre in New York City, more than 300 business, education, government, foundation and policy leaders joined IIE to recognize Santander US for its role in providing educational opportunities to students with financial need, and to pay tribute to Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, for his lifelong commitment to philanthropy and education. The guests also heard testimony from two IIE Global Changemakers who are working to help countries in crisis through education and cultural preservation. IIE presented Vartan Gregorian with the Stephen P. Duggan Award for Mutual Understanding. Vartan Gregorian has been a trusted advisor, keen advocate, and good friend to IIE for many years.







More than 140 golfers teed off on Oct. 11 for the SCO Treiber Memorial Golf Outing, raising nearly $450,000 to support the work of SCO Family of Services, a provider of human services for over 100 years. The funds will be used to help SCO provide vital services to more than 60,000 children, teens, families, and adults with special needs each year across Long Island and New York City. SCO honored Vincent Parziale, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gramercy Group Inc., one of the top demolition companies in the country. Mr. Parziale is a champion of the children and families that SCO serves.



Supporters of CoveCare Center, formerly known as Putnam Family & Community Services, celebrated CoveCare Center’s 20th year of providing essential mental health and substance use prevention and treatment to the community. Held at the Salem Golf Club on Oct. 13, the event included dinner, dancing to the music of Tony T Entertainment featuring The City Express Band, and a lively silent auction. Proceeds from the event allow CoveCare Center to continue to offer accessible and affordable care to all in need in the lower Hudson Valley. The Annual Sid Gibson IMAGINE Award was presented to CareMount Medical in honor of the recent innovative partnership between the two agencies to provide integrated health care.