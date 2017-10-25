The annual ANDRUS Gala is being hosted Friday, Nov. 3 at the Ritz-Carlton in White Plains, NY. Cocktails begin at 6pm with a benefit dinner to follow. This year the gala honors the New York City based Surdna Foundation. The Surdna Foundation seeks to foster sustainable communities in the United States -- communities guided by principles of social justice and distinguished by healthy environments, strong local economies, and thriving cultures. The Foundation was founded in 1917 by John Emory Andrus to pursue a range of philanthropic purposes. For over five generations, the Foundation has been governed largely by descendants of John Andrus and has developed a tradition of innovative service for those in need of help or opportunity.

NYC nonprofits are invited to apply for PennPAC pro bono consulting support valued at approximately $60,000. Applications are due on Dec. 1. Accepted applicants will be awarded the support of a team of six (6) University of Pennsylvania alumni-volunteers for an 8-10 week consulting engagement. Consulting Engagements will begin in March 2018 and end by mid-May 2018. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply if they meet eligibility criteria and seek support to address a strategic issue. Eligibility criteria includes having 501(c)(3) status, three (3) or more paid, full-time staff and an operating budget of $350k or more. Strategic issues addressed in past PennPAC projects include growth planning, marketing strategy, communication strategy, funding strategy and financial analysis.





Hudson River Sloop Clearwater was awarded a $15,000 grant from Rockefeller Brothers Fund to support Clearwater’s Estuary Education Initiative. This grant makes possible the new curriculum’s aim to teach thousands of children about the links between scientific research and environmental policy. By August 2019, Clearwater anticipates this science curriculum will reach 50 educators, 5,000 students and 500 members of the public, and will be widely shared through professional development conferences and showcased prominently on the Clearwater website and social media.