* The Nassau Queens Performing Provider System and the Rockaway Waterfront Alliance announced a partnership to improve health care delivery and outcomes for residents of the Rockaways — a community identified by NQP through data as medically underserved. Through the partnership, RWA will provide information to NQP that will drive efforts to fill the health care gaps in the Rockaways. A grant provided by NQP will support various RWA educational and health-focused programs for Rockaway residents at the Rockaway Institute for a Sustainable Environment, and a community forum where NQP will gather health information directly from community members in attendance.

* United Hospital Fund was awarded a grant of $219,606 by the New York State Health Foundation to improve the ability of patients and their families to make the best possible decisions about post-acute care through better information and communication. The one-year project, which begins Nov. 1, will focus on 1) the difficulties patients and family caregivers experience and their communication and information preferences about care options, and 2) how staff in up to eight participating hospitals in the New York metropolitan area involve patients and families and share information with them in planning for discharge.

* The Citi Foundation announced that The Opportunity Network was awarded a grant from the 2017 Youth Workforce Fund to expand its Career Fluency Fellows program,which works with students over six years to buildtheexposure, experiences and skills for career success. The grant is part of Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progressinitiative, which provides youth in the U.S. and around the world with training and access to jobs, including paid apprenticeships and internships. In partnership withAmerica’s Promise Alliance,15 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. will further expand their programming toprovide a range of employment opportunities. Collectively, the Youth Workforce Fund is expected to reach morethan 5,000 youth across the country.