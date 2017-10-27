The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families recognized its honorees, Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the inaugural Catalyst for Change Benefit and Awards Gala, hosted in espace. Bringing together over 300 community advocates and professionals across industries, Catalyst for Change is a celebration not only of CACF's dedication to empowering Asian Pacific American children and families, but also of those whose work and leadership have transformed lives and communities. Proceeds from the gala benefit CACF's leadership training programs and policy and advocacy campaigns.

The New York Junior League will host its Nonprofit Boards Clearinghouse accelerated course on Saturday, Oct. 28, followed by a networking event for those interested in joining a nonprofit board the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 1. The program, now in its 25th year, brings together nonprofit thought leaders from New York City’s diverse philanthropic community, including the National Down Syndrome Society, Estee Lauder Companies, and the Kaufman Music Center. Participants are provided the rare opportunity to gain direct access to these industry leaders as they share insight and strategies.

About 365 participants attended the New York Be The Match Walk + Run event on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Firefighter’s Field and they worked together to raise more than $85,000 for Be The Match. Since more than 70 percent of blood cancer patients don’t have a matching donor in their families, they depend on Be The Match to help find the life-saving marrow transplant they need. The New Yorkers joined the 2017 New York Be The Match Walk + Run to raise funds to add more donors to the registry, help patients with transplant costs, and fund life-saving transplant research – providing cures to patients around the world. Attendees walk alongside real patients and their families, hear about how Be The Match changes the lives of so many, and become part of the millions-strong effort to end blood cancer worldwide.