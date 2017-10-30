Rev. Frederick E. Dennard, renowned and celebrated singer and spiritual counselor, and founder of the nonprofit Harlem Interfaith Counseling Services died Sept. 25 in Belmont, NH after a struggle with cancer. Dennard earned his B.A. in Psychology from Brooklyn College and attended Union Theological Seminary. He was ordained as a minister in the American Baptist Church and served as a minister at the Church of Ascension in East Harlem.Dennard was well known as being the executive director of Harlem Interfaith Counseling Service, an organization he started with his late second wife, Doris Dennard in 1966. HICS brought healing and wellness to children and adults throughout Harlem. In 1995, Fred and Doris created Peacemakers, Inc, a psycho-spiritual and human development organization.





NYSARC, New York State’s largest nonprofit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has changed its name to The Arc New York. It made the name change official at the organization’s 2017 Fall Annual Meeting at the Saratoga Hilton on Oct. 27. The Arc New York joins nearly 700 state and local Chapters across the country who have chosen to brand with The Arc – the largest national community-based organization advocating for and supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. For the last 60 years, The Arc has staunchly advocated and achieved significant legislative victories that have improved the supports, services, and rights for people with disabilities. The Arc’s logo includes the flowing “catalyst” icon which represents a burst of energy and is symbolic of forward motion, optimism, and independence. The new tagline, Achieve with us, conveys The Arc as a provider of opportunity, hope, growth, and achievement.

Educational Alliance is partnering with other community organizations in the Lower East Side to give a civic voice to the neighborhood’s residents. In a new 3-part program titled Community Conversations: Lower East Side Matters, EA and its partner organizations will provide a process and tools for community members to affect local change. On Oct. 25 the first Community Conversations forum was held at EA’s Manny Cantor Center in the Lower East Side. Dozens of local residents spent time discussing a broad range of issues such as neighborhood safety and support for local business before deciding to focus the rest of the series on the issue of affordable housing. At the next two events in the series, they will drill down on the issue in an open forum and determine a plan of action.