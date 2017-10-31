Working with Children's Aid Society, WeWork threw a party for students at Children’s Aid’s Dunlevy Milbank Center that promoted WeWork values of creativity, community, fun and safety. More than 100 WeWork volunteers participated in the event. The celebration was coordinated by WeWork’s Harlem Community Lead, Eugene Clowney, who grew up in Harlem and attended Children's Aid Society’s Dunlevy Milbank Center as a child. Roughly 150 kids between ages 4 and 14 participated in the event including students came from Success Academy Harlem 1, Future Leaders Academy, Harlem Hebrew, P.S. 811, P.S. 149, Sisulu-Walker Charter School of Harlem and St. Paul’s School.





On Thursday, Oct. 26, America Needs You hosted its signature annual event to celebrate the achievements of ANY Fellows—ambitious, low-income, first-generation college students—and the network of volunteers, advocates and donors who make their success possible. The event was held at the Plaza Hotel from 6:30 pm – 10 pm and raised over 1 million dollars. This year, ANY honored Soledad O’Brien, broadcast journalist and CEO of Starfish Media Group and Tim Murphy, General Counsel and Chief Franchise Officer at Mastercard for their commitment to education, service and philanthropy. Several ANY Fellows shared their stories and recognized the individuals who helped them achieve their career goals.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Department of Health is issuing a request for applications to announce the availability of approximately $3.5 million annually to implement the Successfully Transitioning Youth to Adolescence initiative as described in this RFA. Funds will be awarded to 20-25 community-based projects throughout New York State communities, which bear the greatest burden of adolescent childbearing. The Successfully Transitioning Youth to Adolescence Initiative, will support the implementation of program models that incorporate mentoring, counseling and supervised activities provided by adults for preteen youth ages 9 to 12, including those in foster care, to ease their transition into young adulthood.