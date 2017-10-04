Emmett Carson, CEO and President of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation accepting his Radical Generosity award at The New York Women's Foundation's Fall Gala (Annie Watts)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, the nation’s first and New York’s largest youth mentoring organization, today announced it has elected trustee Erin Scanlon as president of its Board of Trustees. Scanlon currently serves as the U.S. managing partner of the Media and Entertainment Audit practice at Deloitte and Touche LLP. With more than 30 years of experience, Scanlon has led engagements for several of the firm’s largest media and entertainment clients. Scanlon also served as a Big Sister for the organization for 10 years. Scanlon has worked closely with the Deloitte Foundation and is an advisory council member for the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership at Villanova University.

As the federal government plans to step up deportations of immigrants, the Fund for New Citizens in The New York Community Trust recently announced $974,000 in grants to 15 groups to help New York City's immigrants understand their rights and protect their families. These grants will help some organizations respond to the White House's decision to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or (DACA) - a program that provides young immigrants the opportunity to work and go to school without fear of deportation. Groups also will train immigrants to prepare for workplace raids and to create emergency plans to use if family members are arrested or deported. Other grantees will campaign for the extension of other forms of immigration relief, including Temporary Protected Status for victims of natural disasters. The Fund's capacity-building grants program will help several lynchpin, immigrant-led groups resolve administrative challenges and expand their programming.

The New York Women’s Foundation honored four leaders from the fields of philanthropy, health and criminal justice at its 2017 Fall Gala at The Plaza on October 2. The honorees, Emmett D. Carson, Ph.D.,Dr. Angela Diaz, Verna Eggleston, and Hon. Jonathan Lippman, have exceled in their respective fields and by doing so, have dedicated themselves to making New York City and the nation a better place for women and families. Approximately 300 guests attended the celebration supporting The Foundation’s mission to achieve sustained economic security and justice for New York City’s undeserved women and girls. Grantee partner LaDeamMa McMoore, a member of the Coalition for Women Prisoners at the Correctional Association of New York, spoke about her experience as an incarcerated survivor of domestic violence and the education and leadership training that she received from the Correctional Association, supported by The New York Women’s Foundation.