EAC Network recently hosted its 28th Annual Golf for Good outing at the prestigious Meadow Brook Club in Jericho on September 25th where over $147,000 was raised for the local human service agency’s 70+ programs and services that empower, assist, and care for people in crisis. In recognition of their dedication to helping people in need, Christopher Lambert of Axis Construction was honored and Senator John J. Flanagan of the New York State Senate received the Steven J. Eisman Humanitarian Award. Proceeds from the event will help fill in the areas of greatest need at EAC Network, such as the agency’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, which provides trained volunteer advocates who ensure children in foster care receive the services they deserve, with the ultimate goal to achieve permanency for the children, and its Long Island Parenting Institute, which enhances outcomes for children by teaching mothers and fathers how to become confident and effective parents.

On Sept. 12, the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement Board of Directors elected Franklin Headley and Gabriel Herrmann, Esq. to seats on the board and elected Board Member Susan Boyce to the position of vice-chair. In accordance with a previous decision to create an ongoing position on the board for the Danish Consul General in NY, they also welcomed Ambassador Ms. Anne Dorte Riggelsen. The new members will join with the other nineteen in helping to further Riis’ mission to build and strengthen underserved communities in western Queens. Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement serves as a catalyst for change by supporting residents in their efforts to achieve greater social and economic self-sufficiency.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness-NYC Metro announced that hip hop legend, author and mental health advocate Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will be honored and will give a special performance at its annual “Seeds of Hope” gala in New York City. The event will also recognize First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray for championing the cause of mental health reform, and creating ThriveNYC, the most comprehensive mental health plan of any city or state in the nation. The “Seeds of Hope” gala, hosted by television personality Andy Adler, will take place at Metropolitan West at 639 West 46th Street, and raise funds for NAMI-NYC Metro’s no-cost programs which include four multi-week education courses, more than twenty support groups, and public education events that help serve over 20,000 New York City residents each year. More information and ticket pricing is available here - Seeds of Hope Gala. McDaniels will receive the “Ending the Silence” award from Reggie Ossé, whose “Combat Jack Show” and “Mogul” podcast, a partnership with Gimlet Media, has brought the issue of mental health in the African American community to mainstream media.