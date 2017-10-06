Maurice R. Greenberg, David Boies, and Honoree John A. Catsimatidis,; NYC Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, and Tony Danza. (Photo: Howard Wexler)

At a recent awards ceremony in Hearst Tower, the fourth annual NYC Neighborhood Library Awards honored five branches with $20,000 for being irreplaceable pillars of their communities, offering a welcoming and safe environment, free programs and services – all while on a tight budget. The Awards, an initiative of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the Charles H. Revson Foundation, honors libraries for being irreplaceable pillars of their communities, offering a welcoming and safe environment, and free programs and services – all while on a tight budget. This year’s winners are: Allerton (The Bronx), New Utrecht (Brooklyn), Chatham Square (Manhattan), Lefferts and Woodside (Queens).

The Brooklyn Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project announced the appointment of three new members of its Board of Directors following their election at the organization’s Oct. 3 board meeting. Joining the VLP’s Board of Directors are Jeffrey B. Gewirtz, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment; Colin S. Kelly, Counsel, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; and Manas Mohapatra, Associate General Counsel, Privacy and Data Protection, Twitter. The VLP is continuing its efforts to extend its reach in the Brooklyn community and engage new leaders with the interests, expertise, skills, energy, and commitment needed to fulfill the organization’s mission and goals. The three new members join a 13 - member board that oversees the VLP’s finances and strategic growth

On Sept. 27, the Police Athletic League hosted its 45th Annual Superstar Dinner honoring David Boies, Chairman, Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP. Held at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, the event welcomed over 300 guests and raised over $1.1 million for the nonprofit. Special guests included: the event’s Chair Maurice R. Greenberg, Co-Chair John A. Catsimatidis, NYC Police Commissioner James O’Neill and Tony Danza, host of the event. New York City’s Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country. Founded in 1914, PAL provides academic, athletic and artistic programs to 35,000 boys and girls living in the most economically deprived areas of our city.