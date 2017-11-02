Asphalt Green is known most for its recreation complexes in the Upper East Side and Battery Park City and serves over one million people annually through programs all over New York City. It has a $28 million operating budget and close to 550 employees across two campuses. Maggy Siegel was formerly President and COO of Dylan’s Candy Bar and before that, she worked in senior management roles at several luxury brands before arriving at the nonprofit in 2014. She talks about the transition and what finding the right pool temperature has to do with managing competing interests.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.