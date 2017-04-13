What happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the Neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which is the city’s blueprint for improving health for all New Yorkers while addressing the disparities that exist between well and under-served communities. Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality join us to talk about getting the community engaged to improve everyone’s health.

