New York Nonprofit Media hosted its second annual FundCon, March 24 in lower Manhattan, bringing together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. For this podcast, we share with you part of the conversation from one of our FundCon panels entitled “Storytelling – How to tell the story of your organization.”

Moderator Vila-Sheree Watson, Director of Marketing, The Arc of the United States, Joshua Lamberg, Founder and CEO, Lamb Financial Group, Miguel Torres-Castro, Director of Support Programs, Mercy Home, and Nancy T. Olecki, Director of Development and Communications, Urban Pathways talk about the impact of storytelling on their bottom line and answer a question from the audience about how to tell the stories of your clients without being exploitative.

