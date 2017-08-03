Zone 126 is working to help young people in a part of Western Queens that is stratified between the city’s largest public housing development and rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. Its current executive director, Anthony Lopez started in August 2016 to lead the six-year-old organization. He’s worked to direct the New York chapter of the I Have a Dream Foundation and Aspira New York, a groundbreaking Puerto Rican-led youth development organization, where he oversaw the city Department of Education’s compliance with a consent decree mandating bilingual education.

