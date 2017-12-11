Barbara Turk, Donna Corrado, Margarette Purvis and Joel Berg (Ali Garber)

While seniors, children and other vulnerable populations struggle to feed themselves, nonprofits across New York City face the possibility of significant budget cuts to federal food programs. But experts say present problems can inform the development of holistic approaches to this problem.

A panel of experts who spoke at a recent Politics of Food event, sponsored by NYN Media’s sister publication City & State, offered their take on what more female leaders, millennial board members and others can do to help ensure that all New Yorkers have enough to eat. Barbara Turk is the director of food policy for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Donna Corrado is the commissioner for the city Department for the Aging, Margarette Purvis leads Food Bank for New York City, and Joel Berg is heads Hunger Free America.

