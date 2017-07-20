Katie Leonberger is the CEO of Community Resource Exchange, an organization that partners with nonprofits to strengthen their groups through consulting and leadership development. Founded in 1979, CRE helps steer hundreds of organizations to better adapt to current and future conditions. Katie has also worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company before helping lead the government innovation team at Bloomberg Philanthropies before she arrived at CRE in 2014. She joins us to talk about turning risks into opportunities, finding innovative solutions and how to prepare for what many nonprofits say could be a challenging time.

