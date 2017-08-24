Deputy Mayor for strategic policy initiatives, Richard Buery came to city government as president and CEO of the Children’s Aid Society and helped to usher in the pre-kindergarten expansion which now serves about 70,000 four-year-olds. He has also placed nonprofits in schools to increase access to social and health services, and encouraged the spread of afterschool programs. He spoke with NYN Media Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum about how the city is rolling out the Thrive NYC program and measuring its outcomes.

