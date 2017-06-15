Beyond being a socialite, Jean Shafiroff is a quite proficient board member unafraid of doing the research and getting deeply involved in causes that both matter to her – and meeting what she regards as society’s most pressing needs. She joins us at the Board Table to talk about her recently released book Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, and even shares advice for board members about how to make asks of friends.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.To recommend a candidate contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.