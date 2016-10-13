Emary Aronson has led Robin Hood’s education grantmaking division for over 15 years. She talks with us about why the foundation likes charter schools, what types of education initiatives they’re looking to fund in the future, and shares some best practices around measuring your program’s impact. In the second part of the podcast, Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers which partners with corporations to provide over millions of dollars of new merchandise to people who have been impacted by poverty and tragedy, talks with us about building relationships with corporate partners and nonprofits to benefit individuals in need.

