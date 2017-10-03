



January 24, 2018 – Museum of Jewish Heritage

8:00am – 5:00pm

For most nonprofits, fiscal, operational and most other responsibility is enacted through a collaborative effort that involves its Board of Directors, the Executive Director and a senior officer. For a board to successfully use its function, it must be fully informed and fully engaged with the organization’s operations. Ultimately, the board is responsible for the governance of an organization, and the board will not be able to fulfill its obligations without proper information.

Discussions to include:

· Board Responsibilities: Checklist and Toolkit

· Importance of Collaboration between Staff and Board

· Best practices for the recruitment and retention of millennial board leaders

· Diversity & Inclusion in the Boardroom

· Governance Practices and Fiduciary Responsibility

· Maximizing Board and Staff’s Time to Increase Impact

· Assessing Board Performance

· Keeping the Board Informed

Audience: Board Chairs, Board Members, Chief Executives and other senior executives (COOs, CFOs, CIOs, CMOs and HR Executives) at nonprofits; Advisors who are helping boards expand their impact and improve performance; and other influencers who are helping the nonprofit sector think differently about leadership and governance.

Nonprofits from our 2017 event included:

A Blade of Grass - Achievement for Disabled Youth - AHRC New York City - AJC- NY - American Foundation for the Blind - Anderson Center for Autism - Baptist Health Foundation - Blanche Learning Academy - Breakthrough New York - Bridge Builders - Brooklyn Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project - Brooklyn Youth Chorus Academy - Care For The Homeless - Catholic Charities - Cause Effective - Cerebral Palsy of Westchester - Center for Comprehensive Health Practice - Center for Nonprofit Leadership at Adelphi University - Chess in the Schools - Children's Home of Jefferson County - College of St. Joseph - Common Impact - Community Healthcare Network - Community of Unity - Cooley's Anemia Foundation - Council on Accreditation - Directions for Our Youth (DFOY) - DoSomething - Federation of Organizations - Fountain House, Inc. - Friends of Hudson River Park - Friends of Music - Friends Of The East River Esplanade - Future Leaders in Action - Generation Citizen - GILD Foundation - GO Project - Goddard Riverside Community Center - Grand St. Settlement - Harlem Opera Theater - Heights & Hills - Hour Children, Inc. - Housing Works - Human Services Council of New York - IMPACCT Brooklyn - InterAgency Council - IRI-Innovative Resources for Independence - Jericho Project - Leeway School - Library of America - Long Island Cares - Madison Square Boys & Girls Club - Mayor's Office of Contract Services - Mercy Home for Children - Migration Resource Center - Moms Helping Moms Foundation - National Executive Service Corps - National Institute of Social Sciences - New York Lawyers for the Public Interest - New York State Network for Youth Success - New York Zero-to-Three Network, Inc. - NYC Hospitality Alliance - NYC Technology Development Corporation - NYCON - NYU Silver School of Social Work - Older Adults Technology Services - Options for Community Living - Pace University - Parents League of New York - Phipps Neighborhoods, Inc - Pitch In For Baseball - Row New York - School of Public Affairs at Baruch College - Seedco - St. John's University - Stupid Cancer - Sunnyside Community Services - Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund - The Book Fairies - The Guidance Center of Westchester - The Jewish Board - The THRIVE Network - The Transition Network - The Volcker Alliance - Trickle Up Program - Triple F Empowerment Inc. - TwentyTwenty Books - UJA-Federation of NY - Unique People Services, Inc. - United Women Firefighters - Urban Pathways - VIP Community Services - VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired - Xavier Society for the Blind - YES Inc. - Young Audiences New York - Youth Communication

