Audience: Executive Directors & Founders, Development & Online Marketing Professionals, Marketing & Communications Staff, Nonprofit Bloggers and Media, Board Members & Volunteers, Nonprofit Consultants, Directors of Development, Social Fundraising Professionals at mid to large sized New York nonprofits, city and state public officials in communications and public affairs, and those who service these executives.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. One of the best ways to stir up awareness and publicity for your nonprofit brand is to generate some buzz. This is something that spans both the online and the offline worlds, and can put an agency visibly on people’s radars in a very positive way. The big question is how do you get people chatting? To boost excitement around your nonprofit, you have to give them something worth talking about beyond the latest mail drop or email blast. This event will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to build a brand.

Discussions to include:

· Establishing (or Re-Establishing) Your Nonprofit’s Brand Personality

· The best methods for engaging on social media

· increase the impact and persuasiveness of your marketing presentations

· Building and maintaining relevancy with many generations

· Using Research and Data to Help Organizations Tell Great Stories

· key trends shaping digital marketing

· Staying Ahead of the Curve with Technology (Cloud, Social, Mobile)

· Creating and Marketing a Successful Event

· Applying Multi-Channel Marketing Campaigns to Non-Profits

RSVP HERE