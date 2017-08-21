NYN Media's 3rd Annual Nonprofit TechCon

December 5, 2017

The Convene, 32 Old Slip

 

We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps and gadgets in our own personal ways.  Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a quickly changing world! This event will cater to everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions.  Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of tools and developments now and looking into the future.

 

Discussions to include:

                   Introducing Technology into Existing, More Traditional Organizations

                   Integral role of MIS and IT in your office

                   Digital Media Monitoring, Analytics and Optimization

                   Streamlining Operational Processes:  Nonprofits Need for    Automation

                   Latest Technological Trends in Fundraising and Donor Programs

                   Technology 101: What is basic, cheap or free? A Checklist of Tools

                   Using Technology to Enhance Your Message: From Websites to  Social Media to Mobile

                   What Every Nonprofit Needs to Know about Cloud Computing

 

 

For information on becoming a speaker or panelist please reach out to Lissa Blake at 646 517 2741 or email lblake@cityandstateny.com.  

