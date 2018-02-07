



This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more. There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources! It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies.

June 13, 2018, Hebrew Union College, Manhattan

Who Will Attend?

Executive Directors, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers and Chief Operating Officers of major nonprofits, City and State Public Officials, and Directors of Information Technology at mid to large sized New York nonprofits; those who service these executives.

Why:

Because of budgets and funding it appears that all nonprofits need automated systems, strong financial practices, smart real estate strategies and multiple grant tracking capabilities. This event will bring together top-level Board Members, Executive Directors and Chief Financial Officers from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to streamline operations processes and make smart choices that effect the day to day and year to year of nonprofit institutions.

Potential discussions to include:

· Challenges in Leadership Transition

· Nonprofit Efficiency: Managing Risk, Overhead and Failure

· Real Estate: Trends in Nonprofit Office Space

· Human Resource Challenges Impacting Financial and Mission Success

· integrating the right technology needed to take your operations to the next level

· Finance & Investment strategies – best practices

· Creating and Fostering a Data Culture Within the Organization

· Optimizing and developing a Sustainable Board of Directors

· Tips for Supporting Good Governance

Some of our 2017 Speakers include: