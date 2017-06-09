RSVP HERE





For the third year, New York Nonprofit Media is recognizing 40 of New York’s rising stars in the nonprofit world under the age of 40. It’s an excellent opportunity to establish your company as a valuable resource and supporter of these nonprofit leaders. Winners will be profiled in a special events journal provided at our celebratory event.





When: July 19th 8:30-10:30AM

Where: Capital Grille, 120 Broadway, Manhattan





The breakfast serves to celebrate the accomplishments of our forty under forty with friends, colleagues and family. Programming for the morning will include speeches and an award presentation featuring photo shoots for each winner.





Congratulations to NYN Media's Class of 2017 Rising Stars:





Julian Adler, Director, Research-Practice Strategies, Center for Court Innovation

Lauren Anderson, Assistant Vice President, CCS Fundraising

Veronica, Aveis Political Director, Planned Parenthood of New York City Action Fund

Erica Ayala, Project Manager - GPS4Kids, Westchester Children's Organization

Patrick Bardsley, Co-Founder & CEO, Spectrum Designs Foundation

Jessica Berry, Director of Institional and Major Gifts, Breaking Ground

Nicole Bertran, Executive Vice President, The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills

Alexina Cather, Deputy Director , New York City Food Policy Center at Hunter College

Michael D, Cohen, Eastern Director, Simon Wiesenthal Center

Lindsey Cosgrove, Director of Institutional Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships, Girl Scouts of Greater New York

Adrian Dannhauser, Reverend, Church of the Incarnation

Toney Earl Jr, Executive Director, M.A.D.E. Transitional Services

Kevin Froner, Principal, Manhattan Hunter Science High School

Nathan Gould, Marketing Manager, Development, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Eric Grossman, LCSW, Director of Alternative to Incarceration & Reentry Services, Women's Prison Association

Michael Haynes, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Long Island Cares, Inc.

Angel Hernandez, Director of Programs and External Relations, The Bronx County Historical Society

Alexander Horwitz, Chief of Staff, The Doe Fund, Inc

Jeremy Kaplan, Senior Director of Schools and Community Education, Phipps Neighborhoods

Kate Krug, Director of Development Events and Engagement, Safe Horizon

Catherine Lapsley, Director of Quality Improvement - Program Performance and Measurement, SCO Family of Services

Marleen Litt, Assistant Vice President Waiver Services, JCCA

Jonathan C. Marin, Program Manager for the Career Discovery Project, City Access New York

Janos Marton, Director of Policy & Campaigns, JustLeadershipUSA

Sandy Myers, Director of Government and External Relations, Selfhelp Community Services, Inc.

Morgan Pehme, Executive Director, EffectiveNY

Carmen Maria Rey, Deputy Director, Immigration Intervention Project, Sanctuary for Families

Giselle Routhier, Policy Director, Coalition for the Homeless

Josh Scher, Chief Financial Officer, Birch Family Services

Ariana Schrier, Artistic Director, Pipline Theatre Company

Jadayah Spencer, Executive Director, International Youth Leadership Institute

Ian Straughter, Founder, Great Good Lives

Jessica Swensen, Supervising Attorney, The Bronx Defenders

Rhea Wong, Executive Director, Breakthrough New York

(Plus 6 more who are soon to accept)

Winners will be profiled in our Rising Stars conference journal at the event.





