For the third year, New York Nonprofit Media is recognizing 40 of New York’s rising stars in the nonprofit world under the age of 40. It’s an excellent opportunity to establish your company as a valuable resource and supporter of these nonprofit leaders. Winners will be profiled in a special events journal provided at our celebratory event.
When: July 19th 8:30-10:30AM
Where: Capital Grille, 120 Broadway, Manhattan
The breakfast serves to celebrate the accomplishments of our forty under forty with friends, colleagues and family. Programming for the morning will include speeches and an award presentation featuring photo shoots for each winner.
Congratulations to NYN Media's Class of 2017 Rising Stars:
Julian Adler, Director, Research-Practice Strategies, Center for Court Innovation
Lauren Anderson, Assistant Vice President, CCS Fundraising
Veronica, Aveis Political Director, Planned Parenthood of New York City Action Fund
Erica Ayala, Project Manager - GPS4Kids, Westchester Children's Organization
Patrick Bardsley, Co-Founder & CEO, Spectrum Designs Foundation
Jessica Berry, Director of Institional and Major Gifts, Breaking Ground
Nicole Bertran, Executive Vice President, The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills
Alexina Cather, Deputy Director , New York City Food Policy Center at Hunter College
Michael D, Cohen, Eastern Director, Simon Wiesenthal Center
Lindsey Cosgrove, Director of Institutional Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships, Girl Scouts of Greater New York
Adrian Dannhauser, Reverend, Church of the Incarnation
Toney Earl Jr, Executive Director, M.A.D.E. Transitional Services
Kevin Froner, Principal, Manhattan Hunter Science High School
Nathan Gould, Marketing Manager, Development, Brooklyn Academy of Music
Eric Grossman, LCSW, Director of Alternative to Incarceration & Reentry Services, Women's Prison Association
Michael Haynes, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Long Island Cares, Inc.
Angel Hernandez, Director of Programs and External Relations, The Bronx County Historical Society
Alexander Horwitz, Chief of Staff, The Doe Fund, Inc
Jeremy Kaplan, Senior Director of Schools and Community Education, Phipps Neighborhoods
Kate Krug, Director of Development Events and Engagement, Safe Horizon
Catherine Lapsley, Director of Quality Improvement - Program Performance and Measurement, SCO Family of Services
Marleen Litt, Assistant Vice President Waiver Services, JCCA
Jonathan C. Marin, Program Manager for the Career Discovery Project, City Access New York
Janos Marton, Director of Policy & Campaigns, JustLeadershipUSA
Sandy Myers, Director of Government and External Relations, Selfhelp Community Services, Inc.
Morgan Pehme, Executive Director, EffectiveNY
Carmen Maria Rey, Deputy Director, Immigration Intervention Project, Sanctuary for Families
Giselle Routhier, Policy Director, Coalition for the Homeless
Josh Scher, Chief Financial Officer, Birch Family Services
Ariana Schrier, Artistic Director, Pipline Theatre Company
Jadayah Spencer, Executive Director, International Youth Leadership Institute
Ian Straughter, Founder, Great Good Lives
Jessica Swensen, Supervising Attorney, The Bronx Defenders
Rhea Wong, Executive Director, Breakthrough New York
(Plus 6 more who are soon to accept)
Winners will be profiled in our Rising Stars conference journal at the event. To purchase congratulatory ads in the section, please contact Kelly Murphy at 917 952 4994 or email kmurphy@cityandstateny.com. The ad deadline is July 11th.
